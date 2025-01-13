Tribal Football
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna did not speak much about his team’s pursuit of Jaden Philogene.

The Tractor Boys are hoping to pull off the big money signing of the Aston Villa youngster.

Given the move has not been finalized, McKenna neglected to comment about it too much.

“I still think the same,” McKenna stated prior to their 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

“He’s an Aston Villa player, there’s no news, no agreement as far as I know. I’m sure I’ll get updated if anything changes but no updates any different at the moment.”

Per TWTD, the transfer of Philogene to Ipswich is still expected to go through.

