Ipswich boss McKenna happy with goalscorers Philogene, Hirst for Cup win

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was pleased with goalscorers Jaden Philogene and George Hirst after their FA Cup win at Coventry City.

Jack Clarke also struck twice for the 4-1 win.

McKenna said afterwards: “I think Jaden, really good to get his first goal.

“Again, probably like Jack, a real challenge, in Jaden’s case even more so in terms of coming in in January and trying to settle into a new team playing a different position that he played on his debut, playing with different players.

“But we know and we believe that he can be effective in a few different positions for us and I thought he did well on the right side today and took his goal well, and will only improve the more time he has with us.”

McKenna also had praise for Hirst, “George, really good.

“He’s certainly in that bracket, if you want to talk about the centre-halves today and George and a few others, in that bracket of not having played loads and loads of games.

“But the way he works day-to-day, the players he’s competing against in training now on a daily basis and on a weekly basis when he comes on the pitch, the impact that he had on the centre-halves today, the handful that he was, shows great progress for him. I thought he was a really, really good outlet and was a big help to the team.”