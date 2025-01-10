Villa boss Emery on Ipswich-bound Philogene: If he leaves it's because we are trying to do the best for the club

Emery on Philogene: If he leaves it's because we are trying to get the best for the club

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has revealed that Jaden Philogene is going to Ipswich on their terms.

Ahead of Villa’s FA Cup clash with West Ham United, Emery discussed 22-year-old Philogene, who is set to join Ipswich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery said, “I believe in Jaden Philogene, but we are, of course, always trying to get the best for the club, for the squad, the team, and the players.

“If he is leaving, it is because it is good for those three options.

“The club is working (in January, more generally).”