DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Aston Villa winger Philogene

Premier League minnows Ipswich Town have shown their transfer ambition this month.

The Tractor Boys have completed the signing of winger Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa.

Kieran McKenna’s team have brought in the 22-year-old on a four and a half year deal.

"I'm excited to be here and I know there are great players in the squad," Philogene said after signing on the dotted line.

"I just want to play as much as possible. As a player I like to dribble and link up play and provide goals and assists. I'm looking forward to it."

He became Ipswich's 15th signing of the season and manager McKenna’s final throw of the dice as he attempts to avoid relegation.