Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler identifies with club's "philosophy"
Mac Allister makes Liverpool pledge
Mac Allister makes clear Liverpool commitment
Astrit Ajdarevic exclusive: My big Liverpool regret; loving Charlton; treasuring AEK and their fans
Man City boss Guardiola: Brighton away always the toughest
Carragher supports Salah axing at Liverpool
Klopp admits Liverpool players still rattled after Man Utd FA Cup defeat
Mac Allister adamant Liverpool will bounce back from Atalanta shock
Brighton waiting on new Liverpool payment
The Regista - Man Utd vs Liverpool tactical review: Szoboszlai the carrier the key; Mainoo capable of more
Klopp: Why Mac Allister incredible for Liverpool
Liverpool break Prem record for possession in victory over Sheffield Utd
Liverpool star Salah unhappy with Klopp hook
Liverpool boss Klopp hails Mac Allister after goalscoring performance
Sheffield Utd manager Wilder admits Liverpool 'physicality' too much to handle
Liverpool boss Klopp: Sheffield Utd forced us to dig deep
Sheffield Utd boss Wilder: We pushed Liverpool
Liverpool boss Klopp: Mac Allister and Salah good for eachother
Mellor: Endo key to Mac Allister form in Liverpool midfield
Liverpool attacker Mac Allister: Quansah has been amazing
Liverpool youngster Bradley: Mac Allister just unbelievable
Liverpool boss Klopp: The motivational message I gave De Zerbi
Liverpool manager Klopp: Macca absolutely incredible in Brighton win
Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: Brighton proved themselves unbelievable team
Liverpool boss Klopp: Mac Allister fulfilled expectations and more
