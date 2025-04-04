Moyes on the abuse of Tarkowski: It's not acceptable for anybody, in any walk of life

Everton boss David Moyes has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Arsenal this weekend.

After a controversial Merseyside derby, two former Everton colleagues Moyes and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reunite. Moyes lost his nine-game Premier League unbeaten run on Wednesday and will be hoping to bounce back. He first addressed the abuse aimed at defender James Tarkowski after his challenge on Liverpool’s Alexis MacAllister in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The club have issued a statement. It's not acceptable for anybody, in any walk of life.

"Having looked at it again I believe it could have been a sending off. But I don't think that means you should get abused online because of that. It's part of football.

"He made what I thought at the time was a really good tackle. But having looked at it again I think it was a bit reckless."

The Toffees boss then gave some team news and revealed that two stars who are back in training this week.

"They're both back in training - Iliman's back in training, obviously we got him minutes the other day. He's getting closer, it's just he's probably lacking match fitness. But look he's back in training and we're considering him.

"Dwight's back in training. He's probably had three or four days on the grass. He's getting closer and if we can get him involved we will do."

Moyes next spoke on Liverpool's goal standing on Wednesday night which many thought should have been ruled out for offside due to Luis Diaz's position.

"You can always hide behind words, can't you? Ultimately I think anybody who's followed football over a period of their life has seen that as offside.

"So it's an easy thing for them to come out and say there's a rule. I think the big thing for them is they've said he has to be in his vision. I don't know who's deciding that Tarky hasn't seen him. All the clips you've seen show he's offside.

"It's interesting that we're just about to go into the semi-automated offsides. It'll be interesting to know what they'd have done about he decision. It looked as if he was offside.

"If the pass wasn't aimed or going to him I could understand. But we see it all the time. People making blocks, and free-kicks getting given.

"I feel as if they've had to justify the decision with words.

"Look, it's now gone. We can ask all the questions but we've moved on from it."