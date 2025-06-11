Mac Allister names the Argentina star he wants at Liverpool: He makes everything so easy!

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has named the Argentina teammate he would love to see at the club in the future.

The Reds midfielder and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero have been playing alongside each other for Argentina regularly for several years and have faced each other in the Premier League since the 26-year-old arrived on Merseyside in 2023. The pair have won the World Cup and two Copa Americas together and know one another's traits and qualities on both an international and club level.

Mac Allister spoke to the Argentine media and TNT Sports after their 1-1 draw with Colombia this week and was asked which player he would like to sign for Liverpool if he could choose one. He was quick to respond and stated that he would like to see the Spurs defender working under manager Arne Slot as he believes he could bring a lot of quality to the side.

“Oh, Cuti (Romero). He’s a player I love. The way he speaks and plays, sometimes you feel like he’s too much because he makes everything so easy.

“He gives me confidence. For me, he’s been the best centre-back in the world for several years.”

Tottenham’s Europa League final win over Manchester United likely means Romero will stay at the North London side, despite the sacking of manager Ange Postecoglou last week. The Argentine defender is unlikely to join Liverpool in the foreseeable future and is more likely to enter discussions with Atlético Madrid, who he has been linked to for some time.