PGMOL make 'new' admission over Everton defender Tarkowski challenge on Mac Allister

The Premier League's refereeing body (PGMOL) admit Everton defender James Tarkowski should've been sent off at Liverpool last night.

Tarkowski's high challenge on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister escaped punishment from both ref Sam Barrott and VAR, despite Liverpool protests.

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool went onto win 1-0 on the night, but the hosts were still furious that Tarkowski escaped punishment in the first-half.

However this morning, PGMOL have announced Tarkowski should've been shown a red card for the high tackle.

Sky Sports News is reporting that PGMOL have "acknowledged that Everton defender James Tarkowski should have been issued with a red card in their fixture with Liverpool last night".