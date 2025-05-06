Mac Allister makes title admission: I didn't think we would win it so easily

Alexis Mac Allister admitted that he was surprised with how Liverpool won the Premier League in their first season under manager Arne Slot.

Many doubted Slot, who took over from long-time coach Jürgen Klopp last summer and predicted that his first season on Merseyside would be more about adapting to the Premier League rather than challenging for the league title. One of those doubters was the Argentina international who could not believe that his side strolled to the title so easily.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Mac Allister admitted that Slot taking over shook up the side and he could not wait to see what was in store under the Dutchman.

"I didn't feel that we were going to win the league as easily as we did, because we are in a process that is just getting started.

"For many, it was a big change. The coach and the team know that we can continue to improve, and hopefully this is the beginning of something great."

Liverpool, who finished third last season, have won 25 and lost only three of their 35 league games this season. The Reds have already secured the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dikk and are set for a huge summer rebuild once the transfer window opens. Liverpool host Arsenal on Sunday before facing Mac Allister's former club Brighton the week after as Slot’s side edge towards lifting yet another league title.