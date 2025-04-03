Tarkowski reacts after escaping red for Mac Allister tackle

Everton captain James Tarkowski has discussed his reckless tackle on Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, which saw him surprisingly avoid a red card.

In the Merseyside derby, the Argentine was brought down recklessly, but referee Sam Barrott awarded a free kick and swiftly gave the centre-back a yellow card.

VAR reviewed the incident and quickly determined it didn't warrant a red card, while Tarkowski equalled the record for the most yellow cards in Premier League history without ever being sent off.

"It's not a great challenge. I spoke to him and I apologised because it's not a great tackle,” Tarkowski told the media.

“When the ball fell between us, I thought he was just going to come and I was expecting a big old-school 50-50 tackle but he just pulled out the tackle and as I lunged in I followed through and caught him pretty high so I've apologised to him and he's accepted it. Yeah, not a great one from me."

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has already apologized for the error in not sending Tarkowski off for his tackle.