Tarkowski reacts after escaping red for Mac Allister tackle

Shina Oludare
Tarkowski reacts on Mac Allister tackle
Tarkowski reacts on Mac Allister tackle
Everton captain James Tarkowski has discussed his reckless tackle on Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, which saw him surprisingly avoid a red card.

In the Merseyside derby, the Argentine was brought down recklessly, but referee Sam Barrott awarded a free kick and swiftly gave the centre-back a yellow card.

VAR reviewed the incident and quickly determined it didn't warrant a red card, while Tarkowski equalled the record for the most yellow cards in Premier League history without ever being sent off.

"It's not a great challenge. I spoke to him and I apologised because it's not a great tackle,” Tarkowski told the media.

“When the ball fell between us, I thought he was just going to come and I was expecting a big old-school 50-50 tackle but he just pulled out the tackle and as I lunged in I followed through and caught him pretty high so I've apologised to him and he's accepted it. Yeah, not a great one from me."

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has already apologized for the error in not sending Tarkowski off for his tackle.

