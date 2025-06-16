Simeone opens up on signing Tottenham defender: Do I want Cuti Romero? Obviously!

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the side this summer and Atletico Madrid may be his destination.

It has been an open secret that Atletico Madrid are keen to land Romero this summer despite the North London club’s attempts to lock his future down at the side. The centre-back has been linked with a transfer away from Spurs in the past and most recently Liverpool have been asking about the Argentina international who is good friends with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Now, the LaLiga giants, who began their Club World Cup campaign with a 4-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, look closer than ever to signing the defender who is in his prime as Simeone spoke about how he would love to sign him if given the chance.

“Do I want Cuti Romero? Obviously! He’s a great player!.”

Romero currently has two years left on his contract with Spurs and was recently asked about his future in which he revealed that it is his dream to make an impact in La Liga.

"I’d love to play La Liga. I’d love to, honestly.

"It depends on a lot of things. We’ll see after the (English) championship is over. The truth is, I haven’t spoken to my agent yet, but I’m open to anything.

“My goal is always to grow and go to new places to continue developing."

It was previously reported that Spurs would demand £60m for Romero while Atletico were only willing to pay £40m. Now, with so little time left on his contract new manager Thomas Frank may have to let him go for a lower price if he is to avoid a player dispute.