Mac Allister's future revealed as his father's comments to Klopp leave translator shocked

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set to stay at the club as his father spoke in an interview with Fernando Niembro on Picado TV about his future.

Mac Allister has been a key player since joining Liverpool after joining from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old is one of the driving factors in the club’s title chase this season and has only missed a single Premier League game through suspension.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and admitted an interest in playing in La Liga in the future but his father Carlos Mac Allister has indicated that Alexis is very content at Anfield for now.

"For now, I don't think so. Time will tell," he said. "Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the block where he lives is (Andy) Robertson, (Joe) Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha Martinez (Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United).

"Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people. I think it's been the best thing he's had, and that's why the adaptation was easier."

His father also revealed his meeting with former manager Jurgen Klopp and how he left the translator taken aback after he gave him some advice after the club’s 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

"The first meeting was with me to explain what he saw in Alexis and why he wanted him. We had a very nice conversation there.

"There's a very powerful anecdote, but I can't share it because it involves bad language, and I've never told it before.

"When we were talking in that first meeting, I don't speak English, and there was a translator who works at the club. He told me what I saw after losing 5-2 to Real Madrid, and I told him they had a major problem because the players have to understand that you mark the way you do it.

"The translator saw me and told me I couldn't tell him that, and I told him to tell him because I was going to explain it to him. Then I told him in English, and Klopp asked me what I meant.

"I told him to get on top of you, grab you, push you, hug you, and that you can't mark from two meters away, which is why they conceded five goals.

"He looked at me and told me I was right, that he was going to stick with that definition. That's when we began to build a relationship with him.