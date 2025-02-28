Tottenham star Danso reveals he could've turned professional in rugby instead of football

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham star Kevin Danso reflected on his time at MK Dons, revealing that his path could have led him to rugby instead of football. 

As a teenager, the Tottenham defender was a standout in the MK Dons academy after moving to England from Austria at six years old. 

However, he was also excelling in rugby at school and had offers from professional clubs before committing fully to football. 

"I had a few scholarship offers for rugby clubs, for private schools as well," Danso said to reporters. 

"At one point I had to decide because it was getting more serious and with the injury risk the older you get, I just decided to play football." 

“Obviously I knew Dele (Alli), I’m not currently in touch with Dele, he was three years up," Danso added.  

"I used to play with his age group but he was always playing up as well, so I know a lot of his team-mates and his age group 

“Every MK Dons player wants to be as big as Dele Alli was here. He’s a great player, a great person and I wish him all the best. If I have a career as good as he had when he was here, I think I would be very pleased.” 

