Mac Allister: Liverpool saw my best ever form last season
And the Argentina international credits his teammates for his performances over the past campaign.
He told liverpoolfc.com: “To be honest, I’m really happy with the season I’ve had. And I’d say yes, I think I’m in the best period of my career. I enjoy it a great deal.
“Overall, I’d say it’s because I’m at such a big club here at Liverpool where I can show what I’m capable of. I think that’s the most significant thing.
“But I also say that for me, the most important thing is my teammates. Without them, I wouldn’t be anyone because I’m not an individual player. I’m not someone who will go past three or four players and score 20 goals a season.
“I really rely on my teammates and in this side I’ve found players who have helped me a great deal both in an attacking and defensive sense, so I’m hugely grateful to them.”
I didn't expect this
Mac Allister also admitted: “I always said that at the start of the season I didn’t get the feeling that we were going to win the league perhaps with the ease that we have done.
“Not because we’re not a great team or we didn’t have the squad but because we were in a process of transition.
“Despite that, we found a way to win and I think that’s really important. I also think that both the manager and the team saw that there was still a lot to improve on in terms of our playing style.
“So, the future looks bright and hopefully this can be the start of something big.”