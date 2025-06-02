Tribal Football
Mac Allister: Liverpool saw my best ever form last season

Mac Allister: Liverpool saw my best ever form last season
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister says he produced the best form of his career in their title winning season.

And the Argentina international credits his teammates for his performances over the past campaign.

He told liverpoolfc.com: “To be honest, I’m really happy with the season I’ve had. And I’d say yes, I think I’m in the best period of my career. I enjoy it a great deal.

“Overall, I’d say it’s because I’m at such a big club here at Liverpool where I can show what I’m capable of. I think that’s the most significant thing.

“But I also say that for me, the most important thing is my teammates. Without them, I wouldn’t be anyone because I’m not an individual player. I’m not someone who will go past three or four players and score 20 goals a season.

“I really rely on my teammates and in this side I’ve found players who have helped me a great deal both in an attacking and defensive sense, so I’m hugely grateful to them.”

 

 

I didn't expect this

Mac Allister also admitted: “I always said that at the start of the season I didn’t get the feeling that we were going to win the league perhaps with the ease that we have done.

“Not because we’re not a great team or we didn’t have the squad but because we were in a process of transition.

“Despite that, we found a way to win and I think that’s really important. I also think that both the manager and the team saw that there was still a lot to improve on in terms of our playing style.

“So, the future looks bright and hopefully this can be the start of something big.”

