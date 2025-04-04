Everton release Tarkowski statement as wife reveals death threats after Merseyside derby

Everton has released a statement condemning the online threats and abuse that James Tarkowski has received following the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Tarkowski was booked for a late challenge on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister which he has since apologized for. Despite this his wife has stated that he has received “vile” abuse that was "beyond disgusting" in an Instagram post. The club has now released a statement condemning the messages which are unacceptable.

"Everton Football Club is aware of threats made towards James Tarkowski, and his family on social media. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football or society.

"The Club is liaising with James and his wife Samantha, and stands ready to engage with the social media companies and assist the police with any potential investigation.

"Everton strongly condemns any form of online or offline intimidation, threats or abuse directed at players, staff, or their families."

Speaking to Optus Sport after the match, Tarkowski revealed that he apologized to Mac Allister after what could have been a career-ending tackle.

"I spoke to him and I apologised because it's not a great tackle," he admitted. "When the ball fell between us, I thought he was just going to come and I was expecting a big, old-school 50-50 tackle but he just pulled out the tackle and as I lunged in, I followed through and caught him pretty high so I've apologised to him and he's accepted it. Yeah, not a great one from me."