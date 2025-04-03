Slot on PGMOL's poor Tarkowski decision: It's always good that they acknowledge that

Slot on PGMOL's poor Tarkowski decision: It's always good that that they acknowledge that.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that he is pleased that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited acknowledged that James Tarkowsjki should have been sent off.

Everton defender Tarkowski caught Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister just below the knee with his studs in the 11th minute of the Merseyside derby at Anfield which was deemed as reckless and he was given a yellow card, with the challenge then reviewed by VAR which did not overturn the decision.

Referee Sam Barrott felt the challenge was reckless but not dangerous enough for a red card. The view of PGMOL is that a review should have been recommended and ultimately the original decision overturned, which was the view of Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Paul Merson and even former Everton manager Duncan Ferguson who said it was an obvious red card.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash against Fulham, Slot accepted the PGMOL’s mistake and acknowledged that everyone in football can make mistakes.

"It's always good that if they think they've made a mistake, that they acknowledge that.

"We all know that mistakes are being made in a football match by us, by me, by referees, and it's good that they acknowledged the mistake, but I think it was so clear, that so many pundits that are not Liverpool fans, all of them were clear about it as well.

"I think it's quite an OK (season) for the referees in England. Mistakes are being made but the most important thing is that it doesn't influence the league table. The only answer to that is at the end of the season if we see the table and feel if it has influenced. But it's normal that it does because mistakes are part of our lives, also from referees."