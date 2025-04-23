Mac Allister on links to Real Madrid: If I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has opened up on the links to Real Madrid as the summer transfer window slowly approaches.

After his move from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for around £35M, Mac Allister has become an essential part of Liverpool’s midfield under manager Arne Slot. The World Cup winner is reportedly a major target for Madrid in the coming months as they look to rebuild their ageing midfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Mac Allister says he is settled at Anfield in an interview with TyC Sports and brushed off rumours that he may have his head turned by the La Liga side.

“I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present is no matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest. I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need (to leave). I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs.”

Mac Allister also shed light on his experience adjusting to life in England and expressed how adoring fans have played their part in keeping him at the club due to the family atmosphere and constant love freely expressed.

"I'm a little far away (from living in the city), so there are supporters who greet you with respect, but in the city they are more passionate. The institution is like a family. Everything is summed up in one sentence: You'll never walk alone. The moment of the anthem is very strong. One of the most beautiful. Until it finishes playing, the match does not start".

Liverpool could claim their 20th league title if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace or they beat Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk decided to stay with the club and sign new deals, which will have helped Mac Allister’s decision to stay and not edge towards a move to Los Blancos.