Alex Mac Allister's father shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is 'very happy' at the club despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to his father.

Spanish outlet Fichjaes recently reported that Real Madrid are monitoring the 26-year-old as they look for a long-term successor to Luka Modric.

The report also suggested that Ancelotti’s side would be willing to include wonderkid Arda Guler in any potential deal.

Mac Allister’s father Carlos, was quick to shut down any talk of a move to the current Champions League champions, however.

He told winwin.com when quizzed on the Real links: "Nothing to comment. Alexis is very happy to Liverpool, he's under contract and wants to win there. It's important to respect the club he's playing for, any comment from us would be unnecessary."