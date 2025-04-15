Tribal Football
Most Read
Liam Delap set to snub Man United as preferred destination revealed
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid
Man United pursuing 'next Jude Bellingham'
Chelsea owners make new Maresca decision

Alex Mac Allister's father shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk

Alex Roberts
Alex Mac Allister's father shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk
Alex Mac Allister's father shuts down Real Madrid transfer talkČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Terry
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is 'very happy' at the club despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to his father.

Spanish outlet Fichjaes recently reported that Real Madrid are monitoring the 26-year-old as they look for a long-term successor to Luka Modric.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The report also suggested that Ancelotti’s side would be willing to include wonderkid Arda Guler in any potential deal.

Mac Allister’s father Carlos, was quick to shut down any talk of a move to the current Champions League champions, however.

He told winwin.com when quizzed on the Real links: "Nothing to comment. Alexis is very happy to Liverpool, he's under contract and wants to win there. It's important to respect the club he's playing for, any comment from us would be unnecessary."

Mentions
Mac Allister AlexisReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers