Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance

Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: No letting up against Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: No letting up against Arsenal
Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: No letting up against ArsenalAction Plus
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister insists they won't be lying down against Arsenal on Sunday.

Mac Allister says the new Premier League champions will do everything to get the win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool are currently 15 points ahead of second-place Arsenal.

He told the club's website: "We know it will be a difficult match. It is a strong team with really good players that we respect. We will give our best to win.

"We are also well aware that after they are knocked out of the Champions League, they will probably try to beat us because it will mean something to them.

"It's going to be a great game. Hopefully the fans can enjoy it and we can get the win."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMac Allister AlexisArsenalLiverpool
Related Articles
Arteta on European exit: It's one of the saddest but proudest moments as Arsenal manager
Carragher rips into Arsenal manager Arteta: He sounds like a fan on social media
Slot admits "disappointment" over TAA Liverpool exit; jokes about Real Madrid move