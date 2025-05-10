Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: No letting up against Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister insists they won't be lying down against Arsenal on Sunday.

Mac Allister says the new Premier League champions will do everything to get the win.

Liverpool are currently 15 points ahead of second-place Arsenal.

He told the club's website: "We know it will be a difficult match. It is a strong team with really good players that we respect. We will give our best to win.

"We are also well aware that after they are knocked out of the Champions League, they will probably try to beat us because it will mean something to them.

"It's going to be a great game. Hopefully the fans can enjoy it and we can get the win."