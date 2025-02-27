Mac Allister, Szoboszlai pleased scoring in Liverpool win against Newcastle

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai emphasized Liverpool’s focus remains on themselves after extending their Premier League lead to 13 points.

Arne Slot’s side secured a 2-0 win over Newcastle at Anfield, with Szoboszlai opening the scoring early.

The Hungarian midfielder struck in the 11th minute, setting the tone for another dominant display from the league leaders.

Mac Allister also scored and stated: “I think it's the desire. The desire to win trophies. We know that this season we have maybe the opportunity to win some, so we are really happy working really hard. Hopefully we can keep on going.”

On his goal, he added: “We didn't start the second half as we wanted. It was nice because I like to get to this position. Sometimes I don't get the ball, but this time Mo (Salah) played it, so (I'm) really happy for that.”

On rest before the next game, he concluded: “Yes, definitely. We need it. We were talking and we were a little bit tired, but this week it will be nice to get some rest and some days off. Thanks to Arne as well!”

Szoboszlai, on being in the best form of his career, added: "It's my second season so it was not a long time I had any chance to score twice (in a row) in a different game. I'm really happy to help the team. The most important (thing) is the team. If I can score even more goals back-to-back I would be happy, but until we are in the first position of the league I am more happy."