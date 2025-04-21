Diaz sends emotional message to fans: I always dreamed of winning a title with Liverpool

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has sent an emotional message to fans as the club edge closer to another league title.

The Reds are just one win away from winning the title after beating Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday thanks to a late goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Diaz has started 25 of his 32 Premier League appearances this term and has contributed 11 goals and five assists in what has been a mixed season for the Colombian international.

Rumours continue to grow around his future as the season comes to a close with reports suggesting that a move to the Saudi League could be on the cards as Diaz enters the final years of his contract. Diaz has spoken TNT Sports Mexico about fan support and how much winning the title will mean to him.

"It’s a source of pride to see the fans of Liverpool, one of England’s great clubs, sing for you like that, support you like that. It is what I’ve always worked for.

"That’s what I want for my career: to always be remembered for my game; to leave my mark on Liverpool. We’ll keep working this way so they feel comfortable and keep singing and cheering on the team, which is the most important thing.

"I have many memories from when I was a kid. Because I always dreamed of winning a title with Liverpool and especially the Premier League, and it’s close."

The sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson some seasons ago helped free up funds for Liverpool who went on to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. Diaz could be next on the list of stars to leave the club for a profit as manager Arne Slot eyes a summer rebuild.