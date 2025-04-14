Real Madrid target two more Liverpool players after Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are eyeing two Liverpool players for the summer market.

Marca says Real Madrid are eyeing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Konate is now inside the final 18 months and talks over a new deal have stalled, alerting the interest of Real and PSG.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister is also on Real's radar.

The Argentina international has been approached on several occasions about a move to Spain and now his father has responded to the rumours.

Carlos Mac Allister told Picado TV, "For now, I don't think he'll leave Liverpool. Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the same block as him is Robertson, Gómez, and four blocks away is Licha (Lisandro) Martínez. Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and talks to people.

"I think it's been the best thing that's happened to him, and that's why the adaptation was easier."

Today's news arrives as there is an acceptance on Merseyside that Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid as his contract runs down.