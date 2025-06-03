Wirtz denies plans to take Mac Allister’s No.10 at Liverpool

Florian Wirtz has pushed back against media claims suggesting he wants the shirt number currently worn by Alexis Mac Allister, as Liverpool look to finalize a deal.

The Reds are reportedly close to a deal, but some reports claim the Germany international is insistent on keeping the same shirt number he wears at Bayer Leverkusen once he arrives.

Advertisement Advertisement

Posting on his Instagram account, Wirtz wrote: "Who says I want the 10. I respect players. Don't believe everything what's written."

Wirtz played a key role in Xabi Alonso’s side securing a historic domestic double. However, World Cup winner Mac Allister currently wears the same number at Liverpool following his move from Brighton and may be reluctant to give it up.

The player will be in action on Wednesday night as Germany face Portugal for a spot in the Nations League final.