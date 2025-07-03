UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has died along with his brother Andre near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria, Spain, after being involved in a car accident, according to local reports.

According to Marca, Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota, 28, died last night in a tragic car accident in the province of Zamora, Spain.

The accident occurred on the A-52 motorway, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria. Jota was travelling with his brother André, 26 years old and also a footballer, when the car they were in went off the road and caught fire after the impact.

Witnesses at the scene immediately alerted the emergency services by calling 112. According to their testimonies, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 after excelling for fellow Premier League club Wolves and was part of last season's Premier League-winning squad.

The forward began his career in Spain with Atletico Madrid, having a loan spell with Porto before joining Wolves and helping them earn promotion from the Championship.

Brother Andre Silva, 25, played for Penafiel in the Portuguese Second Division. The attacking midfielder was with Penafiel since 2020, having joined from Porto.

BBC Sport is reporting the Guardia Civil state that Jota and his brother died at about 00:30 local time on Thursday.

Local authorities say their car, a Lamborghini, left the road due to a tyre blow-out while overtaking another vehicle and then caught fire.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he has three children, just last month.

Portuguese reaction

Jota helped Liverpool to win the 2024/25 Premier League title and also the Nations League with Portugal in June.

"The Portuguese Football Federation (FPT) and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated," said Pedro Proenca, head of the FPT.

"Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 international appearances, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all team-mates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself.

"The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played."

Porto statement

Both brothers spent time with Porto during their careers and the Portuguese giants have released a statement.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva," read a club release. "Rest in peace."

Liverpool statement

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."