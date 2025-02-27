Van Dijk on Liverpool's chances in the title race: There's no point thinking what could be

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken on the club's title chances and how his side are taking each game as they come this season.

The Reds moved 13 points clear with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister helping Liverpool ease past manager Eddie Howe's side at Anfield on Wednesday night. Despite the victory and incredible lead at the top, the Dutch defender remained humble and says he does not think of the title.

“I think also because I've been twice on the wrong side. There's no point thinking what could be. I think the main thing for all of us, and I can definitely confirm that the players will, is focusing on the next one and the next one. Now we have a little bit of a gap. We focus now on recovery of course and then we have a couple of days off and then we focus on the Champions League. It will be a very big test as well. Then we focus back on the league and go again.”

Liverpool will now get a much-needed rest after playing five top-flight matches in 15 days, Van Dijk says he welcomes the time to recover before they face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night in a huge Champions League clash.

“It's difficult to say because obviously, I know how much it means to us and the fans to win the FA Cup. But at this stage of the season, you could argue it because sometimes you stay in the rhythm as well and sometimes it's good to get a rest. We have to maximise rest now because there is no other way, and be ready for PSG in the week.”

Finally, Van Dijk spoke on Mohamed Salah who is having his best season at the club and how the pair of them are aiming for the title in what might be their final season at Anfield as their contracts slowly run out.

“The only thing is, and I think he mentioned it himself as well, we want to win the Premier League. We want to win obviously as much as possible this season. If we keep going, if he keeps going then he will be rewarded anyway for all the hard work he puts in each and every day. We all will be rewarded and that's the main goal.

“Me and him speak a lot about certain things with the team. Our main objective is to win the Premier League and do everything in our power to do that and I think so far, so good. We just have to keep going.”