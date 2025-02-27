Slot delighted with Liverpool midfield for victory over Newcastle: Humble Szoboszlai deserves this

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was delighted with his midfielders after their 2-0 win against Newcastle United last night.

Slot was restricted to watching the game from the stands due to suspension as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister struck the goals for the Reds.

On Szoboszlai, Slot said:"Very pleased for him because he's the type of player that always looks for a teammate in a better position than him if he has a chance. That is also what you saw against Villa, when he played that ball square for Darwin (Nunez). For him to be on the scoresheet now for a player that is as humble as he is when he gets a chance, but especially because of his unbelievable work-rate and what does for the team, he definitely deserves (it).

"I think he was Man of the Match today, or at least he came in with the trophy so I assume he was. He deserves the credit he is getting at the moment. He already got my credit every single time he played for us, but probably he gets it now even more from the people who are judging players not only on work-rate but also goals and assists."

On the form of his midfield overall, Slot also stated: "I think they've improved, but if I would tell you they didn't improve, no-one improved, then I probably would give myself a lot of criticism. They have put so much work in and the team is playing so well together that these players did improve.

"If you wear the Liverpool shirt as a midfielder, you should score goals, maybe except for the No.6 but a 10 or an eight should provide goals as well if needed. Not always it has been needed and sometimes they provide the assist, but today we depended on goals from them as well and they showed up."

The Dutchman also was keen to highlight the performance of Wataru Endo.

He added, "I appreciate him a lot as a football player but also as a human being because no matter how many minutes the team needs him, he always shows up. The reason why he always shows up – and that is what makes him special, and I've said it a few times before – is players.

"I have worked with many that were in a similar situation like him, don't always find the energy to train well the day after a game when they didn't have playing time or two days after a game, but it doesn't matter which day of the week it is or if he has played, he always gives his best in every training session and, as a result of that, every time the team needs him he shows up. That's a big compliment for him, that he brings performances in like he did today."