PFA Player of the Year award: Salah, Palmer among nominees

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was among six players nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association Men's Player of the Year award on Friday.

The 33-year-old played a key role in Liverpool's Premier League title triumph last season with 29 goals and 18 assists.

The Egypt star was voted Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association - securing almost 90 per cent of the votes, marking the biggest winning margin this century - and is the firm favourite to land the PFA prize.

Salah is joined on the shortlist by Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister, Arsenal's Declan Rice, Cole Palmer of Chelsea, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Palmer, who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2023/24, was a surprise choice for the list given his struggles for Chelsea last season.

Rice starred in midfield for Arsenal, hitting a career-high nine goals while adding 10 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Sweden striker Isak scored 23 goals for Newcastle as they qualified for the Champions League and ended a 56-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup.

Fernandes was one of United's few bright spots in the club's worst top-flight campaign since 1973/74, with eight league goals and 10 assists.

This year's awards ceremony will be held in Manchester on August 19th.