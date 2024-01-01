Tribal Football

Hernandez Theo Bernard Francois latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Hernandez Theo
Agent admits no AC Milan contact over Hernandez contract
Agent admits no AC Milan contact over Hernandez contract
Orlando: Theo and Leao wouldn't survive at my AC Milan with that attitude
Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: AC Milan doubting Fonseca after three games is unacceptable!
Capello: AC Milan coach Fonseca must not cave into Leao, Theo pressure
Capello takes stock of Serie A opening rounds: De Rossi and Motta showed courage
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca already at AC Milan crossroads (thanks to Leao & Theo)?
Di Canio slams antics of AC Milan pair Theo, Leao: A disgrace!
Cassano slams AC Milan: Leao and Theo are problems
Costacurta: AC Milan must buy a leader
AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Theo, Maignan sale plans
AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic: Jimenez will be Theo's understudy
Theo casts doubt on AC Milan future
AC Milan chief Ibrahimovic welcomes Fonseca arrival; talks up Zirkzee interest
Ranieri admits Cagliari outclassed by AC Milan
Galli says AC Milan must buy big this summer: I've suffered like every fan
Race for the Scudetto: Inter Milan deserved champions; Gotti has Lecce almost safe; Nicola works wonders at Empoli
AC Milan hero Albertini: Sell one of these 3 stars
AC Milan coach Pioli raps Barone after Theo celebration complaints
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players
Mendy reveals ex-Man City teammates helped him financially after contract suspension
Hernandez Theo Bernard Francois page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Hernandez Theo Bernard Francois - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Hernandez Theo Bernard Francois news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.