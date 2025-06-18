AC Milan make Tottenham's Destiny Udogie priority left-back target

AC Milan have reportedly made Destiny Udogie thier number one target to replace Theo Hernandez in the left-back position should he leave the club.

Hernandez looks set to leave the Serie A giants this summer as he closes in on a move to Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko was previously touted as their preferred option to replace the Frenchman, but their priorities have since shifted.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Udogie, 22, is now the man they want at left-back following several scouting missions from the club’s recruitment department.

While Zinchenko would undoubtedly be the cheaper option, new manager Massimiliano Allegri is understood to prefer Udogie.

AC Milan see the Italy international as someone they can build around in the future after missing out on European football in its entirety last season.