AC Milan management choose to sell THREE of Scudetto-winning team

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan management are prepared to sell three of the pillars of their 2021/22 Scudetto-winning team.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says goalkeeper Mike Maignan, fullback Theo Hernandez and striker Rafael Leao will all be made available by Milan this summer.

Theo, after a difficult season and run-ins with management and fans, will be sold as his contract is now inside it's final 18 months.

However, he may not be alone, with Maignan also potentially on the move. Milan are willing to extend and improve the Frenchman's current deal, but will sell this summer for the right price.

The same approach is also tied to Leao. With a deal to 2028 and a buyout clause of €175m, Milan have Leao's future under control - but like Maignan, Leao can leave if the right offer is tabled.

