AC Milan director Moncada insists new contract talks on track for four senior players

AC Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada insists new contract talks with senior players are on track.

Moncada was speaking before last night's poor defeat at Bologna.

He told DAZN: "The renewals are very positive, we worked well.

"It's important to monitor the players: we can't lose one whose contracts are expiring.

"We're very close on (Tijjani) Reijnders and (Christian) Pulisic. Theo (Hernandez) and (Mike) Maignan? The same goes for Theo and Maignan..."