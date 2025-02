Manchester United are eyeing AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez.

The defender is expected to leave this summer after falling out with the Milan support.

Hernandez has been heavily criticised this week after being sent off for diving in their draw with Feyenoord, which ultimately saw Milan eliminated from the Champions League.

AS says Milan will seek to sell Theo at a starting price of €50m.

And watching developments are United, with PSG also keen.