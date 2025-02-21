Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ex-Barcelona president Gaspart: I hope Vinicius Jr accepts Saudi offer
Ranieri: For Roma and Porto everything in the balance

AC Milan defender Gabbia: Theo apologised - but didn't have to

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan defender Gabbia: Theo apologised - but didn't have to
AC Milan defender Gabbia: Theo apologised - but didn't have toAC Milan
AC Milan defender Mattia Gabbia admits Theo Hernandez apologised to teammates after their Champions League elimination by Feyenoord.

A 1-1 draw at San Siro stadium saw Milan lose their round 16 playoff 3-2 on aggregate. Making Milan's task all the more difficult was Theo's red card for diving in the first-half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gabbia said at a charity function last night: "The last Champions League night wasn't easy but we talked and compared notes, we understood that the only way is to work hard. The season is long, there's also the Coppa Italia, we have a moral obligation towards ourselves and our fans.

"We know that our season cannot make us satisfied, there have been good games but without the necessary continuity. However, the things we said to each other should remain between us and in the locker room. Now let's end the season in the right way."

On Theo, Gabbia added: "Absolutely, the day after the game he apologised to the group. But from my point of view he shouldn't have done it, I've known him for years and I know how much he cares about the Milan shirt and the world.

"Obviously, he wasn't happy and he was down, but he's one of our champions, an asset who had a bad night but gave us points and trophies. All the support: he made a mistake, but he has Milan in his heart and he will prove it."

Mentions
Champions LeagueGabbia MatteoHernandez Theo Bernard FrancoisAC MilanFeyenoordSerie A
Related Articles
AC Milan prepare for Theo sale as they seek replacement
AC Milan fullback Hernandez: I apologise to fans and teammates
AC Milan great Van Basten: Feyenoord must thank "koekenbakker" Theo