AC Milan star Theo Hernandez gives 'green light' to Saudi switch

Alex Roberts
AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal with an official announcement expected soon.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 27-year-old has given the green light to a shock move to Saudi Arabia.

Hernandez had previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid as he only have one year left on his current AC Milan contract.

It’s understood the fee will be around €30 million with an official announcement regarding the transfer expected soon.

Al-Hilal have been buoyed by the arrival of former Inter Milan manager Simeone Inzaghi as they continue to target top European players.

