AC Milan prepare for Theo sale as they seek replacement

AC Milan are ready to listen to offers for Theo Hernandez this summer.

The fullback has come underfire for his role in Milan's Champions League elimination this week.

Theo was sent off for diving as Feyenoord managed a 1-1 draw at San Siro stadium to win the round of 16 tie 3-2 on aggregate.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan are already preparing to move on the left-back.

And they are now looking for a replacement. Club Brugge's Maxim De Cuyper and Lazio wing-back Nuno Tavares, on-loan from Arsenal, are currently under consideration.