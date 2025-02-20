AC Milan fullback Hernandez: I apologise to fans and teammates

Theo Hernandez has apologised after his dismissal in AC Milan's draw with Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

The 1-1 draw saw Milan lost the Champions League round of 16 playoff 3-2 on aggregate.

Theo has been lambasted for being sent off for diving on the night and he posted to social media on Wednesday evening: “Football is unpredictable: it offers us great joy, but also painful moments.

“I feel immense frustration today. I apologise to my teammates for having left them down to 10 men and apologise to the fans who always support us.

“But this club is a family and together we will recover. Standing back on our feet all together, starting with me.

“Forza Milan.”