Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
Man Utd contract offer ACCEPTED by Sporting CP superkid Quenda
Juventus coach Motta: I'll enjoy PSV pressure

AC Milan fullback Hernandez: I apologise to fans and teammates

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan fullback Hernandez: I apologise to fans and teammates
AC Milan fullback Hernandez: I apologise to fans and teammatesAC Milan
Theo Hernandez has apologised after his dismissal in AC Milan's draw with Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

The 1-1 draw saw Milan lost the Champions League round of 16 playoff 3-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Theo has been lambasted for being sent off for diving on the night and he posted to social media on Wednesday evening: “Football is unpredictable: it offers us great joy, but also painful moments.

“I feel immense frustration today. I apologise to my teammates for having left them down to 10 men and apologise to the fans who always support us.

“But this club is a family and together we will recover. Standing back on our feet all together, starting with me.

“Forza Milan.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AHernandez Theo Bernard FrancoisAC MilanFeyenoord
Related Articles
AC Milan great Van Basten: Feyenoord must thank "koekenbakker" Theo
Van Hooijdonk: Feyenoord were out but then that idiot Theo Hernandez...
AC Milan striker Gimenez: We thought Feyenoord couldn't hurt us