Real Madrid eye Theo Hernandez as AC Milan contract talks stall

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in re-signing Theo Hernandez as talks over a new deal with AC Milan hit a roadblock.

According to Calciomercato the Spanish giants are monitoring the 27-year-old’s contract situation at AC Milan as doubts over a new deal emerge.

Hernandez’s current deal is set to expire at the end of next season and Real Madrid believe an offer of €20 million could be enough to tempt Milan to sell.

It’s understood the Serie A side will look to sell the left-back this summer if they’re unable to agree a new contract soon, preferring to get a fee rather than let him leave for free.

Bayern Munich and Man United are also said to be interested in Hernandez, who will doubtless have plenty of options should he decide to leave.