Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window
Man Utd warned on Diallo amid £60m Brentford bid talk
Club president tells Man Utd: Beto better option than Gyokeres
Paul Pogba agrees transfer to Champions League club

AC Milan want Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko to replace Theo Hernandez

Alex Roberts
AC Milan want Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko to replace Theo Hernandez
AC Milan want Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko to replace Theo HernandezProfimedia
AC Milan have reportedly made Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko their priority target to replace Saudi Arabia bound Theo Hernandez.

Hernandez, 27, has reportedly given his ‘green light’ to a proposed move to former Inter Milan manager Simeone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AC Milan have now stepped up their pursuit of a replacement and are prioritising a move for Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 28.

Mikel Arteta’s side would be willing to let the Ukrainian leave this summer should they receive an offer of around €20 million (£17m/$23m).

Zinchenko’s wages are said to be a sticking point, however, with AC Milan restricted after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mentions
Zinchenko OleksandrHernandez Theo Bernard FrancoisAC MilanArsenalPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers