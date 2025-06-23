AC Milan want Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko to replace Theo Hernandez
AC Milan have reportedly made Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko their priority target to replace Saudi Arabia bound Theo Hernandez.
Hernandez, 27, has reportedly given his ‘green light’ to a proposed move to former Inter Milan manager Simeone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal side.
AC Milan have now stepped up their pursuit of a replacement and are prioritising a move for Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 28.
Mikel Arteta’s side would be willing to let the Ukrainian leave this summer should they receive an offer of around €20 million (£17m/$23m).
Zinchenko’s wages are said to be a sticking point, however, with AC Milan restricted after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.