AC Milan are eyeing Wolves fullback Rayan Ait-Nouri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan see Ait-Nouri as a replacement for Theo Hernandez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Milan are ready to sell Theo this summer and will seek to replace him with Ait-Nouri.

The Rossonero have made the Wolves wing-back their top choice ahead of the summer market, though he isn't alone.

Club Brugge's fullback Maxim De Cuyper is another option being considered.