Ex-AC Milan defender Costacurta: Time for Maignan, Leao and Theo to go?

Former AC Milan defender Billy Costacurta can see three major sales being made this summer.

Costacurta insists a decision to sell Scudetto winners Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao could be in the best interests of the club.

Reacting to the midweek defeat at Bologna, Costacurta told Sky Italia: "This defeat sanctions the end of the Scudetto protagonists.

"If you sell Leao, Theo and Maignan, it may well be that you make a stronger team: it depends on how much they are worth, without the three of them, you can make a better team, Milan does not seem to me to depend so much on them.

“Nobody at Milan is indispensable. A couple of them I would keep and not sell, but I don’t think these three are indispensable.”

