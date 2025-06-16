Tribal Football
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart

Paul Vegas
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio depart
More to go! AC Milan mega sale plans to continue after trio departAC Milan
AC Milan's selling plans will continue over the coming weeks.

After the departures of Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Marco Pellegrino (Boca Juniors) and Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), more Milan players are set to follow, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Rossoneri are trying to place Theo Hernandez, Yunus Musa and Emerson Royal, for whom Galatasaray has made an enquiry, at new clubs.

The futures of Samu Chukwueze, Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw are also in doubt.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another who could go, with Lazio keen after the appointment of the midfielder's former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri as new head coach.

