AC Milan set price for Hernandez

AC Milan have set their price for Theo Hernandez.

With just over a year to run on his Rossoneri contract, Milan are prepared to sell the left-back this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan will seek to sell Theo for €25m.

A move to the Saudi Pro League has been mooted, but Theo favours continuing his career in Europe.

The Premier League and Bundesliga has been raised as a potential destination, however a return to Spain is also being considered where former club Atletico Madrid are interested.