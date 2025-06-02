AC Milan set price for Hernandez

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan have set their price for Theo Hernandez.

With just over a year to run on his Rossoneri contract, Milan are prepared to sell the left-back this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan will seek to sell Theo for €25m.

A move to the Saudi Pro League has been mooted, but Theo favours continuing his career in Europe.

The Premier League and Bundesliga has been raised as a potential destination, however a return to Spain is also being considered where former club Atletico Madrid are interested.

