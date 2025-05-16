AC Milan set price for Theo as Prem and LaLiga options emerge

AC Milan have agreed to sell Theo Hernandez this summer.

The wing-back and Scudetto winner has a year on his contract at Milan, but both parties are in agreement it's time to part.

Theo wants to leave for a Champions League club, says TMW, though will consider joining an exciting project.

The defender can depart from Milan for an offer of €40m or more this summer.

In England, Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested, while Cesc Fabregas' Como are keen to keep Theo in Serie A.

However, Theo's team have been in contact with Real Madrid about a return to his former club. Though for the moment, Real are focusing on other positions this summer market.