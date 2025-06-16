Tribal Football
Juventus and AC Milan in talks over sensational swap deal
Juventus and AC Milan are in talks over a sensational swap deal.

Milan have expressed interest in Juve centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic which has opened the door to Juve reopening talks about fullback Theo Hernandez.

Juve have been interested in the left-back since the January market and Sportmediaset says Milan's approach for Vlahovic has kicked off talk of a player exchange.

For his part, Hernandez is keen on moving to Turin after resisting offers from Saudi Arabia. Serbia striker Vlahovic, meanwhile, is a personal request of new Milan coach Max Allegri.

The one issue could be valuations, with Milan wanting €25m for Hernandez, while Juve rate Vlahovic at €30m.

