AC Milan great Van Basten: Feyenoord must thank "koekenbakker" Theo

AC Milan great Marco van Basten says Feyenoord's Champions League success last night was a great moment for Dutch football.

Feyenoord drew 1-1 at Milan to reach the round of 16 3-2 on aggregate. Theo Hernandez was sent off for diving for the hosts, having advantage to Feyenoord.

Van Basten said on Ziggo Sport: "A wonderful moment for Feyenoord and for Dutch football. And rightly so.

"If we look at the AC Milan team, we see how badly they played. And Feyenoord resisted, with all those injuries and deserves the compliments.

"Theo Hernandez? He's a first-class biscuit maker!"

Van Basten used the word "koekenbakker", which in Dutch means baker. In football jargon it is used to define a person who is 'not exactly brilliant'.

