Atletico Madrid near €20m deal for Theo Hernandez

Atletico Madrid are closing in on signing Milan full-back Theo Hernandez, reportedly raising their offer.

The left-back has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the LaLiga club and moved closer to joining after Diego Simeone’s side raised their offer from €15 million (£13m/$17m) to around €20 million (£17m/$23m).

Advertisement Advertisement

Hernandez recently turned down an offer from Saudi Pro League’s Al-Hilal, choosing to remain in Europe during the prime of his career.

Having risen through Atletico Madrid’s youth system before moving to city rivals Real in 2017, he is familiar with the Spanish capital and is reportedly eager to return.