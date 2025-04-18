AC Milan make choice between Walker and Hernandez

AC Milan want to keep hold of on-loan Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker.

Indeed, Milan plan to sign permanently Walker and instead sell fellow fullback Theo Hernandez this summer, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Walker, 34, joined Milan in January on-loan to the end of the season, with an option to sign permanently.

The Rossonero now plan to deal in Walker, though also are seeking to cash in on Theo.

The left-sided fullback has a deal to 2026.