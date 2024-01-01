Tribal Football

Gonzalez Nicolas
Agent: Fiorentina rejected big Prem offer for Gonzalez
Ex-Fiorentina striker Nuno Gomes: Nico Gonzalez can decide ECL final
Fiorentina coach Italiano delighted with victory over Monza
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo; Cannavaro forces Bologna stutter; Abraham saves Roma
Fiorentina coach Italiano delighted hitting five past Sassuolo
Fiorentina coach Italiano pleased with win against Salernitana
Italiano delighted as Fiorentina reach ECL semis: We played for the Barone family
Brighton to try again for Fiorentina attacker Nico Gonzalez
Fiorentina coach Italiano: We lacked aggression in Juventus defeat
Fiorentina coach Italiano delighted with Coppa semi win against Atalanta
Brentford must go higher for Fiorentina attacker Nico Gonzalez
Fiorentina coach Italiano thrilled defeating Lazio: I feel immense joy!
Luis Alberto: No Lazio excuses for Fiorentina defeat
Lazio coach Sarri on Fiorentina defeat: We suffering from murderous run of fixtures
