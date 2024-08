Juventus swoop for Fiorentina star Gonzalez; Porto winger Conceicao

Juventus have swooped for wingers Nico Gonzalez and Franco Conceicao.

Both players were undergoing their Juve medicals on Saturday.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Gonzalez arrives from Fiorentina on-loan for €7m with the obligation to buy for €25m plus €5m in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Conceicao joins from Porto. He also joins on-loan with a permanent option worth €7m rising to €10m.

The winger is the son of Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.