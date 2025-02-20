Grealish is set to leave Man City this summer as Guardiola looks to overhaul his squad

Tribal Football
Jack Grealish is reportedly set to headline a major squad overhaul at Manchester City this summer.

Pep Guardiola is expected to part ways with several underperforming stars after a disappointing campaign.

City’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid has fueled speculation of a significant clear-out at the Etihad.

Despite heavy investment in January with signings like Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez, changes are on the horizon.

The Daily Star claims that up to eight former title winners could depart, including Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva.

John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, and Ederson have also been named as potential exits in the summer shake-up.

